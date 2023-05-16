English
    Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 183: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 183 in its research report dated May 15, 2023.

    May 16, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Greaves Cotton

    The company aims to play on multiple price points in the E2W business and is expected to launch NXG in the E2W space in FY2024. The acquisition of Excel Controlinkage Pvt. Ltd. would further diversify its revenue stream along with new customer additions. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 19.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.6x its FY2025E.


    We retain our Buy rating on Greaves Cotton Limited with an unchanged TP of Rs. 183 on recovery in e-mobility business, traction in retail business, and acquisition of margin-accretive Excel’s business.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 16, 2023 11:13 pm