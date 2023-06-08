Buy Graphite India; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Graphite India

Graphite India (GIL) is the largest Indian producer of graphite electrodes by total capacity. Its manufacturing capacity is 98000 tonnes per annum. While GIL manufactures a full range of graphite electrodes, it stays focused on the higher margin, large diameter, ultra-high power (UHP) electrodes • GIL has over 40 years of technical expertise in the industry.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value GIL at Rs 440, 6.5x FY25E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Graphite India - 08 -06 - 2023 - icici