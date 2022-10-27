English
    Buy GNA Axles; target of Rs 841: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on GNA Axles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 841 in its research report dated October 25, 2022.

    October 27, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles


    Q2FY2023 results exceeded expectations on higher sales, leading to upbeat revenue, EBITDA, and PAT by 8.6%, 12.6% and 18.8%, respectively. GNA’s growth prospects remain positive, led by strong momentum in the CV and farm sector sales in India and globally. The stock is trading below its historical average multiples at P/E of 10x and EV/EBITDA of 5.7x its FY2024E.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on GNA Axles Limited (GNA) with a revised PT of Rs. 841, led by a positive outlook for the CV and farm sectors and an attractive valuation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 27, 2022 11:06 am
