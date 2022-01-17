Buy GNA Axles: target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles

Q3FY2022 results were below expectations, marred by weak class-8 truck sales and muted growth in domestic tractors. While remaining positive on the company’s growth prospects in the medium term, we have the built the impact of near-term slowdown in demand and accordingly cut our FY22E and FY23E estimates by 16.2% and 12.3% respectively. The stock is trading below its historical average multiples at P/E of 10.1x and EV/EBITDA of 5.9x of its FY2023 estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on GNA Axles Limited (GNA) with a revised PT of Rs. 720, led by positive CV and farm sector outlook in India and globally.

