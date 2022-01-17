MARKET NEWS

Buy GNA Axles: target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on GNA Axles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated January 14, 2022.

January 17, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on GNA Axles


Q3FY2022 results were below expectations, marred by weak class-8 truck sales and muted growth in domestic tractors. While remaining positive on the company’s growth prospects in the medium term, we have the built the impact of near-term slowdown in demand and accordingly cut our FY22E and FY23E estimates by 16.2% and 12.3% respectively. The stock is trading below its historical average multiples at P/E of 10.1x and EV/EBITDA of 5.9x of its FY2023 estimates.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on GNA Axles Limited (GNA) with a revised PT of Rs. 720, led by positive CV and farm sector outlook in India and globally.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 17, 2022 05:03 pm

