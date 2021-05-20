MARKET NEWS

Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 260: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated April 28, 2021.

May 20, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Gateway Distriparks


GDL’s Q4FY21 revenues grew 17% YoY to Rs 350 crore, led by 16% growth in the rail segment to Rs 255 crore and 20% growth in the CFS segment to Rs 96 crore. Rail volumes grew 15% YoY to 77772 TeUs and posted a record ~Rs 9926/TeU EBITDA performance. Subsequently, absolute EBITDA grew 48% to Rs 95 crore (led by EBITDA margin expansion by 566 bps to 27.2%). However, PAT grew 3x to Rs 47 crore as a stronger operational performance was further supported by lower depreciation and interest expense.



Outlook


We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 260 (19x FY23E EPS, earlier TP Rs 240).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Gateway Distriparks #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 20, 2021 03:03 pm

