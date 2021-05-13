Buy Gateway Distriparks: target of Rs 235: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Gateway Distriparks

For Q4FY2021, GDL reported better-than-expected operational performance led by its Rail division. Strong operational performance and lower interest expenses helped net earnings beat estimates. Second wave of COVID-19 is unlikely to affect volumes in Q1FY2022. Expect vaccination drive to ease near-term impact on volumes while growth drivers remain intact. Capex of Rs. 120 crore planned over the next two years for setting up two satellite rail terminals along with a lookout on acquisitions. Consolidated net debt fell in Q4, strengthening balance sheet.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 235 as we expect improved operational profitability to sustain.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More