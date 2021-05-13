MARKET NEWS

Buy Gateway Distriparks: target of Rs 235: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated April 27, 2021.

May 13, 2021 / 01:26 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Gateway Distriparks


For Q4FY2021, GDL reported better-than-expected operational performance led by its Rail division. Strong operational performance and lower interest expenses helped net earnings beat estimates. Second wave of COVID-19 is unlikely to affect volumes in Q1FY2022. Expect vaccination drive to ease near-term impact on volumes while growth drivers remain intact. Capex of Rs. 120 crore planned over the next two years for setting up two satellite rail terminals along with a lookout on acquisitions. Consolidated net debt fell in Q4, strengthening balance sheet.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 235 as we expect improved operational profitability to sustain.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Gateway Distriparks #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: May 13, 2021 01:26 pm

