you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 130: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated August 19, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Gateway Distriparks


For Q1FY2020, GDL reported mixed results, where its rail vertical showed improvement in volume and profitability, while CFS and cold chain business fared muted. Results had adjustments related to SEIS and IND AS accounting. GDL would be undertaking capacity expansion plan in rail and cold chain. The CFS division not to have any capex as of now. Management expects FY2020 to remain muted on account of continued trade imbalance with focus on maintaining current profitability.


Outlook


We upgrade Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) to Buy with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 130 on account of comfort on valuation post steep correction despite building in muted earnings for FY2020-FY2021.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 20, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Buy #Gateway Distriparks #Recommendations #Sharekhan

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

