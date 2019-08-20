Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 130: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated August 19, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Gateway Distriparks
For Q1FY2020, GDL reported mixed results, where its rail vertical showed improvement in volume and profitability, while CFS and cold chain business fared muted. Results had adjustments related to SEIS and IND AS accounting. GDL would be undertaking capacity expansion plan in rail and cold chain. The CFS division not to have any capex as of now. Management expects FY2020 to remain muted on account of continued trade imbalance with focus on maintaining current profitability.
Outlook
We upgrade Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) to Buy with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 130 on account of comfort on valuation post steep correction despite building in muted earnings for FY2020-FY2021.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.