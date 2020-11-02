Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 110: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Gateway Distriparks

For Q2FY2021, GDL reported lower-than-expected revenues while OPM remained broadly in-line. Net profit gets affected due to higher effective tax rate. Amalgamation exercise to be completed in 8-10 months. GDL continues to focus on de-leveraging post funds raised through rights issue. Company planning capex in rail segment by setting up two ICDs at an outlay of Rs. 140 crore over three years. Snowman Logistics is eyeing potential opportunities for transporting COVID vaccines (once launched domestically). To go ahead with capacity expansion at four locations.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) with an unchanged SOTP-based PT of Rs. 110 due to attractive valuations and an improving growth and profitability outlook for its key verticals.

