Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 110: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gateway Distriparks recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Gateway Distriparks


For Q2FY2021, GDL reported lower-than-expected revenues while OPM remained broadly in-line. Net profit gets affected due to higher effective tax rate. Amalgamation exercise to be completed in 8-10 months. GDL continues to focus on de-leveraging post funds raised through rights issue. Company planning capex in rail segment by setting up two ICDs at an outlay of Rs. 140 crore over three years. Snowman Logistics is eyeing potential opportunities for transporting COVID vaccines (once launched domestically). To go ahead with capacity expansion at four locations.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) with an unchanged SOTP-based PT of Rs. 110 due to attractive valuations and an improving growth and profitability outlook for its key verticals.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Buy #Gateway Distriparks #Recommendations #Sharekhan

