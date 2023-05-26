English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Galaxy Surfactants; target of Rs 3415: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Galaxy Surfactants has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3415 in its research report dated May 24, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 26, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Galaxy Surfactants

    Q4 revenue declined by 10/8% QoQ/YoY to INR 9.7bn, owing to deteriorating volume and realisation for the speciality care business. Contraction in speciality care volumes was due to the slowdown in developed markets. Demand in India remained resilient and is improving for premium categories. Q4 margins: Gross margin improved 82bps QoQ and remained flattish YoY at 32%, owing to a decline in raw material prices. Operating expenses declined 7/18% QoQ/YoY owing to a reduction in freight cost and power and fuel cost. EBITDAM remained flattish QoQ/YoY at 14%.


    Outlook

    Our BUY recommendation on GALSURF with a price target of INR 3,415 is premised on (1) the stickiness of business, as over 50% of the revenue mix comes from MNCs, and (2) the ability to pass on fluctuations in raw material costs to its customers. Q4 EBITDA/APAT were 10/7% lower than our estimates, mainly owing to a 7% fall in revenue, offset by lower-than-expected tax outgo.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Galaxy Surfactants - 25 -05 - 2023 - hdfc

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Galaxy Surfactants #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
    first published: May 26, 2023 12:51 pm