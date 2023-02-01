English
    Buy GAIL; target of Rs 115: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on GAIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

    February 01, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on GAIL

    GAIL’s Q3FY23 standalone EBITDA/PAT at Rs2.6bn/Rs2.5bn sharply missed our estimates, on weakness across segments due to gas marketing inventory loss, Gazpromled volume disruptions and gas cost pressure in transmission and LPG-LHC segments. Gas transmission EBITDA fell 28% QoQ, despite only a 4% volume drop to 103.7mmscmd. Marketing EBITDA plummeted to Rs30mn, with volume down 3% to 89.9mmscmd, albeit RLNG margin turning negative. LPG EBITDA also turned negative, with jump in unit opex. While Q3 was possibly the worst-ever quarter for GAIL, Company outlook is positive, with PNGRB’s decision on material tariff hikes nearing and cool down in LNG prices lowering cost pressures & supporting demand. GAIL may be close to signing a term LNG deal.


    Outlook

    We cut FY23E EPS by 23%, to reflect the overall weakness in 9MFY23, though FY24-25E EPS is only slightly altered. We build-in conservative assumptions compared with Mgmt guidance. We roll over to Mar-25E and raise our TP by 5% to Rs115/share; reiterate BUY.