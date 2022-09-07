Buy Gail (India); target of Rs 110: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)

Gail India is a gas utility company with various business segments such as gas transmission & trading, LPG, LLH and petrochemicals. It operates a natural gas pipeline network of 14500 km as of end of FY22 • Gail also has a presence in CGD sector directly and via associate companies.

Outlook

Hence, we revise our target price to Rs 110/share post this corporate action. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock and value Gail based on SoTP method.

At 13:04 hrs GAIL India was quoting at Rs 93.35, up Rs 0.30, or 0.32 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 93.75 and an intraday low of Rs 92.35.

It was trading with volumes of 526,296 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,406,226 shares, a decrease of -62.57 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.06 percent or Rs 1.88 at Rs 93.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 115.63 and 52-week low Rs 83.47 on 19 April, 2022 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.27 percent below its 52-week high and 11.84 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 61,378.56 crore.

