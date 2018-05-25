App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Future Consumer; target of Rs 76: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Future Consumer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 76 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Future Consumer

Future Consumer’s (FCL) net sales grew 51.3% YoY to INR8b (est. of INR7.7b) in 4QFY18. EBITDA rose 521% YoY to INR162m (est. of INR190m). The company reported a loss of INR36m (est. of profit of INR58m). Gross margin contracted 80bp YoY to 12.8% (est. of 14.1%), mostly due to faster growth in the lower-margin fruits & vegetables business.

Outlook

We, thus, value FCON on an EV/sales basis, assigning a multiple of 2.2x (60% discount to EV/sales of our coverage consumer universe). This results in a TP of INR76, implying ~36% upside from current levels. Maintain Buy. As soon as the company demonstrates profitability at the net level, we will move our valuation to P/E basis.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Future Consumer #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.