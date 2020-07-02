App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 45: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Firstsource Solutions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 45 in its research report dated June 27, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Firstsource Solutions


Firstsource Solutions (FSL) had quite an eventful FY20 with changes in the top leadership (inducted external CEO) and few other business heads. Reconfiguration of its strategy under new CEO is around accelerating growth (GTM sales), scope (adjacencies, CX-CM) and scale (getting into new verticals such as Tech and expansion in Utilities) although the same has resulted in temporary reduction in profitability due to scaled investments in hiring/capabilities. We believe the renewed strategy augurs well towards adding stability and drivers to revenue profile.



Outlook


Given the huge business prospects, attractive dividend yield (6%+) and compelling valuations we maintain our Buy rating on the stock with TP of Rs45 valued at 8x PE on FY22E earnings.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Firstsource Solutions #Recommendations

