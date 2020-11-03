172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-firstsource-solutions-target-of-rs-100-dolat-capital-market-6052741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 100: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Firstsource Solutions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Firstsource Solutions


Firstsource (FSL) reported above expectation results, with a sequential revenue growth of 13% at $160mn (DE: 8%) led by sustained traction in BFSI Vertical (up 15% QoQ in $ terms) and very sharp recovery in CMT segment (clocked 31% QoQ growth). Strong offshore led growth led to OPM improvement of about 40bps QoQ at 11.4% (DART estm: 11.1%). Robust growth performance and healthy client wins (added 15 client wins in Q2, 10 in Q1) led to upgrade in revenue guidance for FY21 to 9- 12% (from 6% to 10% growth in CC terms). OPM outlook kept intact at 11.0% to 11.5%, as company expect further need for investments in new vertical/capabilities and increased cost on talent (in mortgage).


Outlook


Strong upgrade in guidance (growth leader across IT&ITeS names in FY21), robust client additions, improved profitability, widened bandwidth & market opportunities, reducing client concentration, generous payouts (imply 5% yield) and compelling valuations (~10x on TMF basis) makes a strong case for re-rating of the stock. Thus, we maintain our Buy rating with TP of Rs100 (valued at 12x on FY23E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Firstsource Solutions #Recommendations

