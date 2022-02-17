English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Fine Organic Industries; target of Rs 4600: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Fine Organic Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4600 in its research report dated February 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 17, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Fine Organic Industries


    FINEORG’s growth prospects look encouraging given 1) healthy demand traction aided by improved client confidence and visible global consolidation benefits 2) capacity headroom enables capturing demand improvement, though constraints likely to appear in FY24 3) subsiding margin headwinds with reduced volatility and intensified pass through of higher costs to customers (incremental business only at spot pricing; negligible long term contracts) 4) net cash balance sheet and healthy cash flow generation of Rs 6.5 bn over FY22-24 to enable self-funded capex.



    Outlook


    We increase our EPS estimates by 7% / 12% / 4% for FY22/23/24E factoring in strong Q3 performance and improved earnings visibility given advancement in capacity absorption driving operating leverage benefits. Reiterate ‘BUY’ with revised TP of Rs4600 based on 28x FY24 EV/EBITDA.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations reportclick here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Fine Organic Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 03:01 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.