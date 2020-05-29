Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 60: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank Limited (FB) posted strong results for Q4FY2020, with in-line topline growth, but treasury gains helped offset the steep rise in provisions. Moreover, the sequentially improved asset quality (GNPAs down 8 bps) is a positive. Higher other income (OI) partially helped cushion the impact of the steep rise in provisions, which at Rs. 567 crore (including COVID-19 related provision of Rs. 93 crore) increased by ~2x y-o-y. COVID-19 has increased downward risks to the global economic outlook;hence, inward remittances are likely to be vulnerable.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 60.



