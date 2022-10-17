English
    Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 150: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated October 14, 2022.

    October 17, 2022
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Federal Bank


    Higher margins and fee income led to a 380bps sequential improvement in Federal Bank’s C/I ratio, which is now 48.9%. The strong operating performance and benign credit cost (53bps) led to the better RoA. Asset quality improved as slippages were less than 1%. With the lower formation of stress than earlier envisaged, recoveries in earnings would be better.


    Outlook


    Given the bank’s strong liability franchise and capitalisation, it is set to gain market share in the near term. We maintain our positive view on it with a Rs150 target, valuing it at 1x P/ABV on its FY25e book.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 17, 2022 04:38 pm
