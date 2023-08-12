Buy EPL; target of Rs 270: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on EPL
EPLL’s operating performance continued to improve with EBITDA growth of 27%YoY (margins expanded 240bp YoY), led by better product mix and softening of raw material prices. EAP recorded the highest margins expansion of 350bp YoY followed by Europe/AMESA of 200bp/120bp, while Americas contracted by 420bp led by one-time health insurance expenses. We maintain our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 and reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.
Outlook
We maintain our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 and value the stock at 21x FY25 EPS to arrive at our TP of INR270. We reiterate our Buy rating.
