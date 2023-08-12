English
    Buy EPL; target of Rs 270: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on EPL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated August 08, 2023.

    August 12, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on EPL

    EPLL’s operating performance continued to improve with EBITDA growth of 27%YoY (margins expanded 240bp YoY), led by better product mix and softening of raw material prices. EAP recorded the highest margins expansion of 350bp YoY followed by Europe/AMESA of 200bp/120bp, while Americas contracted by 420bp led by one-time health insurance expenses. We maintain our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 and reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.

    We maintain our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 and value the stock at 21x FY25 EPS to arrive at our TP of INR270. We reiterate our Buy rating.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

