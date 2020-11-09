172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-dlf-target-of-rs-219-hdfc-securities-3-6087691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 04:25 PM IST

Buy DLF; target of Rs 219: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on DLF has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 219 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on DLF


DLF reported Revenue/EBITDA/APAT at Rs 16.1/4.6/3.3 bn, ~2x/3.7x/3.5x our estimates, on back of revenue recognition from Camellias (Rs 7.5bn). Presales rebounded to Rs 8.5bn vs Rs 1.5bn QoQ. Excluding the sale of AMEX commercial campus, sales bookings stood at Rs 4.7bn, a decline of 35% YoY. While office portfolio remains robust with +98% collections, retail is inching towards recovery with footfall at 35-40% of pre-pandemic level. Gradual recovery in presales, strong launch pipeline and REIT plans for DCCDL augur well for re-rating.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on DLF, with unchanged TP of Rs 219, given healthy balance sheet and change our FY21/FY22/FY23 EPS estimates by 3.5/-3.9/-16.3% to front load revenue from Camellias project.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 04:25 pm

