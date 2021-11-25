MARKET NEWS

Buy Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 5936: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Dixon Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5936 in its research report dated November 24, 2021.

November 25, 2021
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Dixon Technologies


After becoming strong in Indian contract manufacturing, Dixon now has global aspirations. It is targeting the global LED-bulb market. Its new product categories like refrigerators and telecoms equipment are well placed to support growth in FY23/FY24.


Outlook


We upgrade the stock to a Buy with a TP of Rs.5,936, based on FY24 earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

