Buy Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 5936: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Dixon Technologies

After becoming strong in Indian contract manufacturing, Dixon now has global aspirations. It is targeting the global LED-bulb market. Its new product categories like refrigerators and telecoms equipment are well placed to support growth in FY23/FY24.

Outlook

We upgrade the stock to a Buy with a TP of Rs.5,936, based on FY24 earnings.

