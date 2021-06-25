MARKET NEWS

Buy Dalmia Bharat: target of Rs 2150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2150 in its research report dated June 24, 2021.

June 25, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Dalmia Bharat


The Eastern and Southern regions sees strong improvement in average cement prices both q-o-q and y-o-y during Q1FY2022. The same is expected to aid OPM while covid second wave affects utilization level. Post weak April-May 2021, June shows gradual improvement. Expect demand to kick start in two to three months. Continuous capacity additions to capture expected rise in demand. Balance sheet to remain strong while strong cash flow generation expected over the next two years despite capital expenditures.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on Dalmia Bharat (Dalmia) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,150, owing to favourable valuation and positive regional dynamics.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dalmia Bharat #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 25, 2021 02:08 pm

