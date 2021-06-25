Buy Dalmia Bharat: target of Rs 2150: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Dalmia Bharat

The Eastern and Southern regions sees strong improvement in average cement prices both q-o-q and y-o-y during Q1FY2022. The same is expected to aid OPM while covid second wave affects utilization level. Post weak April-May 2021, June shows gradual improvement. Expect demand to kick start in two to three months. Continuous capacity additions to capture expected rise in demand. Balance sheet to remain strong while strong cash flow generation expected over the next two years despite capital expenditures.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on Dalmia Bharat (Dalmia) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,150, owing to favourable valuation and positive regional dynamics.

