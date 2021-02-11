Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 1650: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Dalmia Bharat

With itsforthcoming expansion and diversified operations in West, Dalmia Bharat is set to cater to counting demand. The WHRS expansion and new efficient plants would further enhance operating efficiency. The de-levering exercise and forensic audit report for mutual fund units fraud in its favour are other positives.

Outlook

We retain a Buy, with a higher target of Rs,1,650 (earlier Rs,1,174.)

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.