Buy Container Corporation Of India; target of Rs 823: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Container Corporation Of India

Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR), is a Navratna Public Sector undertaking under the ownership of Indian Railways. It is one of the undisputed market leader with 66% market share of containerized rail cargo in the country. In addition to providing inland transport by rail for containers, the company has also expanded to cover management of Ports, Storage & warehousing and establishing coldchain. The Company has the largest network of 60 terminals in total as on Mar-21. Its movable asset include ~15,500+ Container Wagons, ~37,861 Containers, 14 Gantry Cranes and 111 Reach Stakers. By moving from single stack to double stack operations Concor is bringing world class efficiency in its services.



Outlook

We remain positive on the Company and initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a target price of ₹ 823.

At 11:01 hrs Container Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 662.10, down Rs 28.40, or 4.11 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 685.35 and an intraday low of Rs 660.20.

It was trading with volumes of 51,848 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 37,037 shares, an increase of 39.99 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 11.24 percent or Rs 69.75 at Rs 690.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 754.10 and 52-week low Rs 539.20 on 13 September, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.2 percent below its 52-week high and 22.79 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 40,341.38 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

