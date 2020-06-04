App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Container Corporation of India; target of Rs 460: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Container Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated June 03, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on Container Corporation of India


It’s clear now that Q1FY21 will witness a certain increase in land license fee and one can only notice the scenarios around the possible increase (refer to Ministry of Railways Circular Link). More importantly Concor has already given up 15 terminals (link) which being at the ‘heart of cities’ were expensive real estate and were not leading to any meaningful business. We see a range of Rs 3-8bn as total incidence of land licence fees for Concor, against ~ Rs 2bn currently incurred. We had previously factored in a scenario wherein, the company is made to acquire the Railways land in the wake of possible divestment. The resultant leverage and earnings impact would have been detrimental to i) the cause of divestment and ii) for existing minority and majority shareholders.


Outlook


We upgrade Concor to BUY from HOLD with a revised target price of Rs460/share (Rs 337/share earlier).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

Read More
First Published on Jun 4, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #Buy #Container Corporation of India #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Need to see FY2021 growth as month-on-month recovery, not a yearly average: Uday Kotak

Need to see FY2021 growth as month-on-month recovery, not a yearly average: Uday Kotak

World food price index hits 17-month low in May: United Nations

World food price index hits 17-month low in May: United Nations

Starved for funds, startups register as MSMEs for government support: Report

Starved for funds, startups register as MSMEs for government support: Report

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.