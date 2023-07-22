Buy Coforge; target of Rs 5500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Coforge
Reported revenue stood at $271.8 million, up 2.7%q-o-q/18.4% y-o-y in constant currency (cc) terms, missing our estimates of 3.5% q-o-q growth. Adjusted EBIDTA margin declined to 16%, down 360 bps q-o-q /50 bps y-o-y due to global salary hikes, visa costs, etc. Company reported a record order intake of $ 531 million. Management reiterated its FY24 annual revenue growth guidance of 13% to 16% in constant currency and the annual adjusted EBITDA guidance of around 18.3%. Despite the challenging demand environment, the company remains confident in achieving revenue growth guidance due to consistent order intake, robust 12-month executable order book, recent large deal wins, and strong net additions.
Outlook
Hence, we maintain Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs. 5500. At the CMP, the stock trades at 28.1x/22.9x its FY24/25E EPS.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!