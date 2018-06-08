Buy Coal India; target of Rs 340: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated June 01,2018
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coal India
We attended analyst meet of Coal India (COAL). The key highlights of the meet were i) 9% growth in FY19e offtake at 630mn (PLe:620mn) tonnes ii) Confident to realise the benefit of increased FSA prices in FY19e iii) grade slippage bottomed-out as reflected in lower provisions iv) E-auction volumes would remain on upward trajectory in FY19 (sold 106mn t in FY18,+12.7%). Driven by strong outlook on volume growth, full flow of FSA price hike and strength in E-auction prices.
Outlook
We expect EBITDA to grow at CAGR of 18% in FY18-FY20e. We reiterate BUY with TP of Rs340, EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY20E.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.