Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 192: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coal India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 192 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Coal India


Coal India (COAL) reflects the broad recovery in power demand (albeit aided by the low base of last year for COAL). Off-take rose 9% YoY in 2Q (v/s 22% YoY decline in 1Q). Operationally, though, EBITDA (ex-OBR) declined 20% YoY (27% miss) due to higher contractual expenses amid strong OBR. Muted power demand has impacted e-auction realizations and overall growth in off-take.



Outlook


However, with recovery in power demand and a large cash position, Coal India can tide over the situation. Maintain Buy, with target price of INR192/sh based on 4x Sep'21 EV/EBITDA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 11:56 am

tags #Buy #Coal India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

