Buy Coal India; target of Rs 192: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Coal India

Coal India (COAL) reflects the broad recovery in power demand (albeit aided by the low base of last year for COAL). Off-take rose 9% YoY in 2Q (v/s 22% YoY decline in 1Q). Operationally, though, EBITDA (ex-OBR) declined 20% YoY (27% miss) due to higher contractual expenses amid strong OBR. Muted power demand has impacted e-auction realizations and overall growth in off-take.

Outlook

However, with recovery in power demand and a large cash position, Coal India can tide over the situation. Maintain Buy, with target price of INR192/sh based on 4x Sep'21 EV/EBITDA.

