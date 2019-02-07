Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 236: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on City Union Bank

Yet again, CUBK performed consistently, across parameters. Loan growth was steady and broad based at 17%, fees grew ~16%, NIMs improved ~10bps sequentially, CASA (24%) and the PCR (65%) remained stable. Superior performance can be inferred from a closer look at the fine print: NIMs driven by growth in avg loans, sequential SA growth of ~8% (after 3% in 2Q), a stable net stressed book (even after the slippages of the large paper exposure of ~Rs 800mn) and conservative coverage (~46%) on the SR book.

Outlook

Given these virtues, we assign a target multiple of 3xDec-20E ABV to arrive at a TP of Rs 236. Maintain BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.