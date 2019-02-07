Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 236: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 236 in its research report dated January 28, 2019.
HDFC Securities' research report on City Union Bank
Yet again, CUBK performed consistently, across parameters. Loan growth was steady and broad based at 17%, fees grew ~16%, NIMs improved ~10bps sequentially, CASA (24%) and the PCR (65%) remained stable. Superior performance can be inferred from a closer look at the fine print: NIMs driven by growth in avg loans, sequential SA growth of ~8% (after 3% in 2Q), a stable net stressed book (even after the slippages of the large paper exposure of ~Rs 800mn) and conservative coverage (~46%) on the SR book.
Outlook
Given these virtues, we assign a target multiple of 3xDec-20E ABV to arrive at a TP of Rs 236. Maintain BUY.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.