    Buy Cipla: target of Rs 1150: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Cipla has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Cipla


    Cipla reported healthy numbers for Q4FY2022, adjusting for one-off expenses of Rs. 200 crore towards inventory charges relating to COVID-19 portfolio. Revenues and PAT grew strongly in double digits. The outlook for US business is strong backed by growth in the respiratory products and high-value launches being lined up in H2FY23 in the US markets. Cipla expects to outperform the Industry growth in the domestic markets, backed by strong growth in the acute as well as chronic therapies, new brands and likely traction in consumer business. While there are near-term challenges in the form of cost pressures, long-term growth drivers are in place.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with unchanged PT of Rs. 1,150.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Cipla #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 12, 2022 11:58 am
