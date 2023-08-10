English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Century Plyboards; target of Rs 740: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Century Plyboards recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated August 08, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 10, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on Century Plyboards

    Century Plyboards (CPBI) reported YoY flat consolidated revenue growth in Q1FY24. Plywood / laminates / MDF revenues grew 3.1% / (-4.7)% / 7.2% YoY with volumes being flat / flat / +5.9% YoY (4-year CAGR of 8.8% / 6.9% / 3.9%), respectively. Consolidated EBITDA margin fell 116bps YoY (-202bps QoQ) to 14.9%, primarily due to lower profitability in laminate and MDF segments, resulting in EBITDA / APAT decline of 7.0% / 5.8% YoY. Plywood margin expanded 280bps YoY (due to low base), while laminates margin fell 350bps YoY (higher A&P) and MDF margin contracted 950bps YoY (due to higher RM costs). Management has guided for operating margins of 14% / 13-15% / 25% in plywood / laminates / MDF for FY24. It stated that demand was subdued in Q1, but expects it to pick up H2FY24 onward as the housing market remains healthy. It has cut its volume guidance for FY24 to 6-7% / 15% / 20% YoY (vs earlier guidance of 13% / 25% / 30%) in plywood / laminates / MDF respectively.

    Outlook

    We cut our PAT estimates by ~4% each year for FY24E-FY25E and maintain BUY with a rolled-over Sep’24E target price of INR740 (earlier: INR732).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Century Plyboards - 09 -08 - 2023 - isc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Century Plyboards #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:58 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!