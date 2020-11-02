172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ceat-target-of-rs-1317-motilal-oswal-6049761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CEAT; target of Rs 1317: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on CEAT recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1317 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Motilal Oswal's research report on CEAT


CEAT's 2QFY21 performance was driven by strong demand across segments, favorable mix, lower RM cost and operating leverage. While near-term performance would be impacted by higher OEM share and rubber price inflation, sustained demand recovery would help utilize recent capacity additions, drive FCF generation and balance sheet deleveraging. We upgrade our EPS for FY21/FY22E by 27%/8% to factor in one-time tax benefit in FY21 and expected increase in volume growth. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


Valuations at 13.2x/11.8x FY21/22E consol. EPS does not fully capture the benefit of substantial capacity addition. Maintain Buy with TP of INR1,317.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #Buy #Ceat #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

