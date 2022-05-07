English
    Buy Castrol India: target of Rs 135: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Castrol India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Castrol India


    Q1CY22 PAT of Rs. 228 crore, rose by 21% q-o-q and beat our estimates by 8% on strong margins and higher other income. Volumes stood at 59 million litres (up 14.6% q-o-q and above our estimate of 55 million litres); OPM improved 129 bps q-o-q to 25.7% and beat our estimate led by resilient gross margins of 50.2% (up 38 bps q-o-q despite elevated RM cost). The management guided for 24-27% EBITDA margin but hinted that base oil prices remain volatile with an upward trend and thus price hike (already taken price hike of Rs. 12-20/litre) remains key to margin improvement. We cut our CY22-CY23 earnings estimate to factor lower margin assumption.


    Outlook


    Recent under-performance of Castrol versus broader indices largely factors in margin concern and valuation of 11.7x/11x its CY22E/CY23E EPS is attractive. Strong cash balance of Rs. 1,600 crore, dividend yield of 5%, and RoE of ~50% provides comfort to investors. We thus retain a Buy on Castrol with a revised PT of Rs. 135.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 7, 2022 12:56 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.