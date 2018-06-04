Buy BPCL, target Rs 430-437: Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya

BPCL has given a downward sloping trendline breakout at Rs 400 which was also the immediate acting resistance in the stock and went on to make a high of Rs 411.50 on a closing basis.

The stock is witnessing high volume along with the support placed at 20 and 50-days SMA. The momentum indicators are also signaling a positive probability towards the bullish momentum in the stock.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.