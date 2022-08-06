Buy Bosch; target of Rs 20,000: ICICI Direct

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Bosch

Bosch Ltd (Bosch) is a technology leader providing solutions in automotive, industrial technology, consumer goods, energy & building technology. Mobility solutions (automotive products) comprised ~85% of FY22 sales with share of Business Beyond Mobility at ~15% • Within mobility, it has large presence in diesel-dependent vehicles & tractors.

Outlook

We value Bosch at 32x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 625 for a revised target price of Rs 20,000 per share (earlier Rs 16,100).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bosch - 040822 - ic