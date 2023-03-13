English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bosch; target of Rs 19,795: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bosch has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 19,795 in its research report dated February 15, 2023.

    Broker Research
    March 13, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Bosch

    With a strong hold on gasoline, CNG and diesel now, Bosch is targeting to expand in EV and hydrogen energy segments Bosch is expected to be a key beneficiary of the uptick in domestic CV industry and implementation of stringent emission norms. Despite flat revenue growth sequentially, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved (+80 bps q-o-q) on gross margin expansion.

    Outlook

    We retain a Buy on Bosch Limited with an unchanged PT of Rs.19,795, on expectation of rise in content per vehicle and an improvement in profitability.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bosch - 13 -03 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bosch #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 13, 2023 06:18 pm