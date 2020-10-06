172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bharti-infratel-target-of-rs-245-icici-securities-5927981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharti Infratel: target of Rs 245: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Bharti Infratel recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated October 05, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Bharti Infratel


At CMP, Bharti Infratel (BHIN) provides a huge margin of safety and an opportunity to earn dividend of Rs17.8 per share. This means the effective price of buying BHIN is Rs160 per share. Our working shows, in worst case of VIL shutdown, the fair value of BHIN dips to Rs130-150 per share. However, the probability of VIL shutting down has been reducing with staggered AGR payment and the company’s efforts to raise fresh capital. Further, any tariff hike, which is imminent, will increase confidence among investors. The new scheme of arrangement also provides additional security in terms of merged entity share pledge by Vodafone Plc.



Outlook


We believe 5G will open up new business opportunities such as higher core rentals, and small cell and fiber business. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs245.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 6, 2020 11:31 am

tags #Bharti Infratel #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

