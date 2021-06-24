Buy Bharat Electronics: target of Rs 196: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics

Q4FY21 was operationally strong; net profit beat estimates handsomely. Order book is strong at 3.8x FY2021 revenues while FY22 order inflow target is pegged at Rs. 15,000-17,000 crore. Company has seen healthy order accretion in healthcare segment. The management guides for topline growth of 15-17% y-o-y for FY2022 with EBITDA margin of 20-22%.



Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with a revised PT of Rs. 196 considering reasonable valuations and strong execution capabilities.

