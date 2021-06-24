MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Bharat Electronics: target of Rs 196: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 196 in its research report dated June 23, 2021.

Broker Research
June 24, 2021 / 12:54 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics


Q4FY21 was operationally strong; net profit beat estimates handsomely. Order book is strong at 3.8x FY2021 revenues while FY22 order inflow target is pegged at Rs. 15,000-17,000 crore. Company has seen healthy order accretion in healthcare segment. The management guides for topline growth of 15-17% y-o-y for FY2022 with EBITDA margin of 20-22%.



Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with a revised PT of Rs. 196 considering reasonable valuations and strong execution capabilities.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 24, 2021 12:54 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.