Buy Bharat Electronics: target of Rs 196: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 196 in its research report dated June 23, 2021.
June 24, 2021 / 12:54 PM IST
Q4FY21 was operationally strong; net profit beat estimates handsomely. Order book is strong at 3.8x FY2021 revenues while FY22 order inflow target is pegged at Rs. 15,000-17,000 crore. Company has seen healthy order accretion in healthcare segment. The management guides for topline growth of 15-17% y-o-y for FY2022 with EBITDA margin of 20-22%.
We retain a Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with a revised PT of Rs. 196 considering reasonable valuations and strong execution capabilities.
