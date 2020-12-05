PlusFinancial Times
Buy Bharat Electronics: Target Of Rs 135: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Electronics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated November 19, 2020.

Dec 5, 2020 / 01:01 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on Bharat Electronics


Management expects double digit revenue growth with margins to be around 20% for FY2021E. Reiterate FY2021 order inflow target of Rs. 15,000 crore. Order book remains healthy at Rs. 52,148 crore (4x its TTM revenue), which provides good revenue visibility. BEL is well positioned to benefit from rising defence expenditure supported by strong manufacturing base, execution track record, and continued focus on in-house R&D capabilities.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with an unchanged price target of Rs. 135, considering reasonable valuations and strong execution capabilities.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

