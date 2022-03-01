English
    Buy BCL Industries; target of Rs 960: Equity99

    Equity99 is bullish on BCL Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 960 in its research report dated February 02, 2022.

    March 01, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Equity99's research report on BCL Industries


    BCL Industries Ltd Limited is a part of the Mittal group. The company is in the edible oil and grain-based distillery business in India. BCL has the expertise in producing ENA/ Ethanol from multiple crops. This allows to reduce dependency on a single crop & avoid the vagaries of raw material’s price ¬uctuation. BCL is the only company in India and the South Asian region that has a forward & backward integrated Distillery-Ethanol plant. We are bullish on this counter due to following reasons.


    Outlook


    Promoters are majority stakeholders in company holding 61.36% stake. Considering the above points and the Ethanol story, we initiate BUY call on BCL INDUS-TRIES LIMITED with target price of Rs. 960.

    At 17:30 BCL Industries was quoting at Rs 465.10, down Rs 13.40, or 2.80 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 490.00 and an intraday low of Rs 456.05.

    It was trading with volumes of 10,298 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 27,434 shares, a decrease of -62.46 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.72 percent or Rs 3.45 at Rs 478.50.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 514.00 and 52-week low Rs 81.65 on 01 February, 2022 and 22 February, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 9.05 percent below its 52-week high and 472.57 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,123.22 crore.

    Tags: #BCL Industries #Buy #Equity99 #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 09:56 pm

