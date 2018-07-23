Buy Bank of India, target Rs 100: Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

The weekly chart of Bank of India reveals that it has formed a Dragon Fly Doji which is a trend reversal candlesticks pattern. At the same time, positive divergence in RSI on the weekly chart is also giving the possibility of a pullback on the higher side.

The lower time frame of the chart also gave a breakout through its double bottom pattern which has created a positive rhythm on the upside.

By looking at all these supportive technical factors, one can accumulate this stock around Rs 81-83 with the stop loss of Rs 72 and a target of Rs 90 and Rs 100 levels.

