App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank of India, target Rs 100: Shabbir Kayyumi

One can accumulate Bank of India around Rs 81-83 with the stop loss of Rs 72 and a target of Rs 90 and Rs 100 levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

The weekly chart of Bank of India reveals that it has formed a Dragon Fly Doji which is a trend reversal candlesticks pattern. At the same time, positive divergence in RSI on the weekly chart is also giving the possibility of a pullback on the higher side.

The lower time frame of the chart also gave a breakout through its double bottom pattern which has created a positive rhythm on the upside.

By looking at all these supportive technical factors, one can accumulate this stock around Rs 81-83 with the stop loss of Rs 72 and a target of Rs 90 and Rs 100 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 01:34 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.