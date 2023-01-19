English
    Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 327: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Bandhan Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 327 in its research report dated January 19, 2023.

    Anand Rathi's research report on Bandhan Bank


    Diversification across products and regions are strategic priorities of Bandhan Bank. This would transform its business model to be more scalable and sustainable. For this, the bank reinforced its top management, hiring professionals from various private banks. A combination of deepening product penetration and branch penetration across states would drive a 21% loan CAGR over FY23-25. With asset quality issues likely to be peaked out in H2FY23 earnings are expected to normalize thereafter. We believe, on a sustainable basis, Bandhan would deliver 2.5%+ RoA and 25% RoE.



    Outlook


    We initiate coverage on Bandhan Bank with a BUY rating and a target of Rs327, valuing the bank at 1.9x FY25e ABV.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

