Buy Bajaj Holdings and Investments: target of Rs 6147: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Holdings and Investments

Q2FY22 results saw robust growth by BHIL’s associates – BFS and BAL. The performance of both the associate companies has improved notably during the quarter. We continue to remain positive on BFS and BAL and have retained our buy rating on the stock. BHIL will be the key beneficiary of improving business prospects and valuations of associates. BAL beats expectations in operational performance during Q2FY22, whereas BFS continues to improve life and general insurance businesses. As a result, we continue to remain positive on BHIL.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Bajaj Holdings and Investments Limited (BHIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 6,147, factoring upside in valuations of its key associates, viz. Bajaj Finserv (BFS) and Bajaj Auto (BAL), and other key investments.

