Buy Bajaj Holdings and Investments: target of Rs 6147: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Holdings and Investments has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6147 in its research report dated November 23, 2021.

November 24, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Holdings and Investments


Q2FY22 results saw robust growth by BHIL’s associates – BFS and BAL. The performance of both the associate companies has improved notably during the quarter. We continue to remain positive on BFS and BAL and have retained our buy rating on the stock. BHIL will be the key beneficiary of improving business prospects and valuations of associates. BAL beats expectations in operational performance during Q2FY22, whereas BFS continues to improve life and general insurance businesses. As a result, we continue to remain positive on BHIL.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Bajaj Holdings and Investments Limited (BHIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 6,147, factoring upside in valuations of its key associates, viz. Bajaj Finserv (BFS) and Bajaj Auto (BAL), and other key investments.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 24, 2021 09:44 am

