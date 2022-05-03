English
    Buy Bajaj Finserv: target of Rs 20264: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 20264 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv


    Bajaj Finserv (BFS) reported consolidated PAT of Rs. 1,346 crore, an increase of ~38% y-o-y, aided by strong revenue from operations. For FY2022, PAT grew by 2% y-o-y to Rs. 4,557 crore. Revenue grew strong by ~23% y-o-y in Q4FY2022. It was primarily aided by strong growth in lending business and robust performance in life premium offtake. Management opined that business conditions improved significantly in Q4FY2022. However, lower sales of automobiles due to supply chain problems affected the general insurance business, but overall business environment was conducive and all businesses performed well.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged SOTP-based PT of Rs. 20,264.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




