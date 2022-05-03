Buy Bajaj Finserv: target of Rs 20264: Sharekhan

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv (BFS) reported consolidated PAT of Rs. 1,346 crore, an increase of ~38% y-o-y, aided by strong revenue from operations. For FY2022, PAT grew by 2% y-o-y to Rs. 4,557 crore. Revenue grew strong by ~23% y-o-y in Q4FY2022. It was primarily aided by strong growth in lending business and robust performance in life premium offtake. Management opined that business conditions improved significantly in Q4FY2022. However, lower sales of automobiles due to supply chain problems affected the general insurance business, but overall business environment was conducive and all businesses performed well.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged SOTP-based PT of Rs. 20,264.

