Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 17600: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv (Finserv) is a financial conglomerate with a holding in the financing business (Bajaj Finance), life insurance (Bajaj Life Insurance) and general insurance (Bajaj General Insurance) business. • Consistent, faster business growth and profitability remains in focus.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Finserv at ~31x FY24E EPS and lower our target price from Rs 18900 earlier to Rs 17600/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

