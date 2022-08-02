English
    Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 17600: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 17600 in its research report dated July 31, 2022.

    August 02, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv


    Bajaj Finserv (Finserv) is a financial conglomerate with a holding in the financing business (Bajaj Finance), life insurance (Bajaj Life Insurance) and general insurance (Bajaj General Insurance) business. • Consistent, faster business growth and profitability remains in focus.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Finserv at ~31x FY24E EPS and lower our target price from Rs 18900 earlier to Rs 17600/share.


    Tags: #Bajaj Finserv #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 03:23 pm
