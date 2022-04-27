English
    Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 9500: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9500 in its research report dated April 27, 2022.

    April 27, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance


    Bajaj Finance is a dominant player in the consumer finance space while it has also made a foray into various lending segments wherein housing has grown to a significant size. Consumer business forms ~33% of overall consolidated AUM • Bajaj Finance maintained strong operating metrics over various credit and rate cycles leading to >18% RoE and >3.5% RoA consistently.


    Outlook


    The core business has got potential and is well on track to get transformed into an adaptable new age fin-tech. No plans to convert to a bank on immediate basis. Maintain TP of Rs 9500 by valuing at ~8.4x FY24E ABV.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 05:07 pm
