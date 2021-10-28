MARKET NEWS

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 9092: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9092 in its research report dated October 26, 2021.

October 28, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Finance


While BAF’s Q2FY22 earnings (PAT at Rs14.8bn vs PLe: Rs15.4bn) missed our estimates on account of elevated collections costs and employee hiring, yet stood healthy on several fronts. (1) Marked improvement in auto finance NPAs (21% absolute decline QoQ; GNPA % at 16% vs 19% (Q1FY22)) (2) the write-offs at Rs3.55bn stood lower than Rs9bn (Q1FY22) and Rs 20bn (Q4FY21), Rs23bn (Q3FY21) (3) Higher PCR at 55% vs 51% (Q1FY22) despite improvement in headline GNPA (4) strong core income with NII up 19% YoY.



Outlook


As BAF stands geared to foray into new credit cycle (26% AUM CAGR over FY22-24) backed by strong BS (liquidity buffers: 9%- 10%/CAR:28%), robust collections framework and digital transformation, we reiterate BUY recommendation on the stock. Premium valuations is here to stay as BAF is now perceived as a profitable fintech lender, so our PBV stands at 9.4x Sep’23E, TP largely unchanged at Rs 9092 (earlier Rs 9,096).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Oct 28, 2021 02:59 pm

