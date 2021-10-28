Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 9092: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Finance

While BAF’s Q2FY22 earnings (PAT at Rs14.8bn vs PLe: Rs15.4bn) missed our estimates on account of elevated collections costs and employee hiring, yet stood healthy on several fronts. (1) Marked improvement in auto finance NPAs (21% absolute decline QoQ; GNPA % at 16% vs 19% (Q1FY22)) (2) the write-offs at Rs3.55bn stood lower than Rs9bn (Q1FY22) and Rs 20bn (Q4FY21), Rs23bn (Q3FY21) (3) Higher PCR at 55% vs 51% (Q1FY22) despite improvement in headline GNPA (4) strong core income with NII up 19% YoY.

Outlook

As BAF stands geared to foray into new credit cycle (26% AUM CAGR over FY22-24) backed by strong BS (liquidity buffers: 9%- 10%/CAR:28%), robust collections framework and digital transformation, we reiterate BUY recommendation on the stock. Premium valuations is here to stay as BAF is now perceived as a profitable fintech lender, so our PBV stands at 9.4x Sep’23E, TP largely unchanged at Rs 9092 (earlier Rs 9,096).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More