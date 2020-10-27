172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-aurobindo-pharma-target-of-rs-1025-icici-direct-6021501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1025: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1025 in its research report dated October 26, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


In an important development, Aurobindo Pharma signed a definitive agreement on October 25, 2020 with New Mountain Capital and its affiliate Jarrow Formulas to sell its 'Natrol' business (wholly owned step-down subsidiary) as a going concern with related assets, liabilities, products, brands and employees for a cash consideration of US$550 million (Rs 4048 crore). Net worth of the company as on March 31, 2020 was at US$82.41 million. The transaction is expected to be closed by January 2021 subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.



Outlook


We maintain BUY recommendation and ascribe a target price of Rs 1025 valuing it 14x FY23E EPS of Rs 73.3.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

