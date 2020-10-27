Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1025: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

In an important development, Aurobindo Pharma signed a definitive agreement on October 25, 2020 with New Mountain Capital and its affiliate Jarrow Formulas to sell its 'Natrol' business (wholly owned step-down subsidiary) as a going concern with related assets, liabilities, products, brands and employees for a cash consideration of US$550 million (Rs 4048 crore). Net worth of the company as on March 31, 2020 was at US$82.41 million. The transaction is expected to be closed by January 2021 subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

We maintain BUY recommendation and ascribe a target price of Rs 1025 valuing it 14x FY23E EPS of Rs 73.3.

