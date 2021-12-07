MARKET NEWS

Buy Asian Paints: target of Rs 3550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ratnamani Metals and Tube has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3550 in its research report dated December 06, 2021.

December 07, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Asian Paints


Asian Paints Ltd’s (APL’s) decorative paints’ sales volumes clocked a two-year CAGR of 22% in Q2 (and 17.5% in H1FY22). Buoyant urban demand and gradual pick-up in rural demand would help maintain growth momentum in H2. APL has cumulatively hiked prices by ~16% and is planning to take another price increase of 5%, which will address raw material inflation (that stood at 20% in Q2FY2022). If raw material prices remain stable at current level, OPM would normalise by Q4FY2022. New businesses (including kitchen and bath) are scaling up well with strong demand in the home improvement sector. New ventures are expected to post good improvement in profits ahead.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs. 3550. Stock has corrected by ~13% from its high and is trading at 68x/54x its FY2023/24E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Ratnamani Metals and Tube #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 7, 2021 12:27 pm

