English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 100: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 14, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


    Q1FY2023 standalone execution beat estimates while OPM disappointed due to higher share of low margin EPC revenues. Order inflows remained strong during FY2023 till date; Current, OB stands at 3x its TTM standalone revenue. Management targets over Rs. 6,000 crore to Rs. 8,000 crore order inflow for the balance FY2023. It lowered standalone revenue growth to 15-20%, and OPM to 9-10% for FY2023. The SBI Macquarie exit along with completion of divestment in BOT assets in H2FY2023 would lead to over 40% reduction in consolidated debt.


    Outlook


    We retain Buy on Ashoka Buildcon Limited (Ashoka) with a revised PT of Rs. 100. The EPC business is significantly undervalued even after adjusting for HAM equity investments at 0.5x its P/B and realty assets at 1x its P/B.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Ashoka Buildcon - 120822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 01:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.