Buy Ashok Leyland in Rs 104-106 range: Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

After giving a breakdown below Rs 123 levels, Ashok Leyland slipped sharply towards its lower level but parity on the weekly time frame chart can provide a halt to the downtrend in the near-term.

RSI seems to be bottoming out in an oversold zone which raises the possibility of a bounce back on the higher side. Looking at the aforementioned rationale, one can buy this at the levels of Rs 104-106 with a stop loss of Rs 90 and an upside target of Rs 135.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.